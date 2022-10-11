Legendary former Indian Men's cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's stint as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president is set to end on 18 October, 2022. After a period of three years as president, according to reports, Ganguly will make way for India's 1983 World Cup-winning hero Roger Binny to take up the position.

Reports have claimed that the BCCI President was keen on continuing in his position for a second term. He had reached Mumbai on Monday to hold meeting with several stakeholders. He has however, told that there is no precedence of giving a second term to the Board president.

Meanwhile Ganguly was offered the position of Indian premiere League (IPL) chairman as current chief Brijesh Patel set to turn 70 in November this year, which will create a vacancy. However, Ganguly refused to take the position and said ‘he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution’.

"Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. He had expressed interest in continuing in the position," a BCCI person familiar with the matter told news agency PTI.

The decision-makers waited for Ganguly to take a call on IPL chairmanship and once he refused, they promoted Arun Dhumal, who has been known to be one of the most efficient men in the last BCCI cabinet as the treasurer.

There were also talks about Ganguly being nominated as ICC chairman but chances for that too appear to be slim. According to Crizbuzz, Ganguly was criticised for non-performing as the BCCI president during the meeting in New Delhi.

Jay Shah will continue as BCCI Secretary for his second consecutive term. Shah is also expected to replace Ganguly as India's representative at the ICC Board.

Ganguly, one of India's most successful captains, will be the representative of Cricket Association of Bengal in the AGM on 18 October.