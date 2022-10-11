Sourav Ganguly keen on continuing as BCCI president, declined IPL chairmanship. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 06:00 PM IST
- Reports have claimed that the BCCI President was keen on continuing in his position for a second term
Legendary former Indian Men's cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly's stint as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president is set to end on 18 October, 2022. After a period of three years as president, according to reports, Ganguly will make way for India's 1983 World Cup-winning hero Roger Binny to take up the position.