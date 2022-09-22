Sourav Ganguly makes major announcements on IPL 2023, Women's IPL. Read here

The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format
BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women's IPL early next year
Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its pre-COVID-19 home-and-away format from the 2023 season, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said.
"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units.
Since COVID-19 pandemic, IPL has been held at only a few venues. In 2020, it was conducted in three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues -- Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai.
However, with the pandemic under control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.
The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.
The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women's IPL early next year.
"The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited Women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year," Ganguly wrote in the letter dated September 20.
The Women's IPL is expected to raise the standard of women's cricket in India. Besides the the Women's IPL, the BCCI is also launching a girls under-15 ODI tournament.
"We are glad to introduce a girls U15 One Day tournament from this season. Women's cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our young girls to play at the national and international level," Ganguly wrote.
