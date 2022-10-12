Sourav Ganguly's BCCI stint: a political issue between Bengal BJP and TMC

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Since the BJP floated such propaganda during and after the polls, it will surely be the responsibility of the BJP to respond to such speculations (that politics is behind Ganguly not getting a second term as BCCI chief). It seems the BJP is trying to humiliate Sourav," he said. Ghosh was referring to Amit Shah visiting Ganguly's residence at Behala, Kolkata for dinner in May this year.