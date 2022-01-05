Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly and three other family members have tested positive for Covid-19, reported news agency ANI . Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly has tested.

Sana and the other members are asymptomatic and in isolation at their residence.

Earlier, Ganguly had tested positive for Covid-19 and got admitted into Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. Ganguly was in a hemodynamically stable condition and was maintaining oxygen saturation of 99% on room air.

He later got discharged on 31 December, after testing negative for the Omicron variant. He is required to be in home isolation for two weeks.

"We have discharged Ganguly this afternoon. He will have to be in home isolation for the next fortnight under doctors' observation. After that the next course of treatment will be decided," a hospital official said.

Following this, Cricket Association of Bengal president Avishek Dalmiya was on Tuesday admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

He developed Covid-19 symptoms like fever and his RT-PCR report "has come positive with high viral load", he stated in a Facebook post.

"As a precautionary measure, he was shifted to the Woodlands Hospital where he will receive Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy and is currently in a stable condition," said an official.

Former Bengal captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is also the current Under-23 coach of the state team, has also tested positive for the virus.

"He has high fever and his test report has come positive and has been advised home isolation," the official said.

Covid situation in West Bengal

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 9,073 fresh Covid-19 cases, an increase of over 49.27% in a single day, with Kolkata accounting for over half of them.

The state also logged 16 fresh fatalities that pushed the death toll to 19,810. The tally went up to 16,64,301 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate improved to 18.96% from Monday's 19.59%.

