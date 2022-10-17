KOLKATA : The BCCI's refusal to let former Indian men's cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly continue as the cricket board's president for a second term, despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary, Jay Shah and his ‘team’ being retained for a second term has now involved political gambit wherein earlier Trinamool Congress had alleged that BJP orchestrated the removal because Ganguly did not join the saffron party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Now West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has joined the wagon and termed the fate of Sourav Ganguly's with BCCI as deprivation. 'He's a popular figure which is why he is being deprived', the West Bengal CM said to news agency ANI, before flying off to North Bengal on a four-day visit.

CM Banerjee said that she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was “deprived" of a second term as BCCI president.

Talking to reporters, Banerjee said that she would urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene so that Ganguly is allowed to contest the elections for ICC chief. “I request PM to make sure Sourav Ganguly must be allowed to contest ICC election," the CM said.

“Sourav has proved himself to be an able administrator, and I am shocked at his removal from the BCCI president's post. This was injustice meted out to him. There should be no politics on this matter," Banerjee added.

“On behalf of all countrymen I say that Sourav Ganguly is our pride, he has skillfully managed his sports & administration career. He was BCCI president. He was excluded in an unfair way; the compensation for it will be to send him to ICC," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Hinting at a possible BJP intervention in Sourav's removal the CM said, “don't know why, Amit Shah's son stays".

"A court had cleared the way for a second term for Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah. But don't know why, Amit Shah's son stays. I have nothing against him, but why leave out Sourav? The way he was unfairly left out, the only compensation is ICC. Others have gone from BCCI to ICC," Banerjee said.

Sourav Ganguly has, however, said he may contest the Bengal cricket body election. It will be Ganguly's second term as CAB president if elected.

If he has to run for ICC president, the Indian cricket board has to recommend him. That will depend on the support he has in the BCCI. The former India captain was offered the post of IPL Chairman which he denied.

The BCCI election next Tuesday is expected to be a formality since none of the office-bearers' posts had more than one nomination.

Rajya Sabha member of parliament Rajeev Shukla is set to retain his post as vice-president.

BCCI will have two new faces as office-bearers.

Mumbai's BJP chief Ashish Shelar will be treasurer replacing Arun Dhumal while Assam Cricket Association's Devajit Saikia is the new joint secretary.

Arun Dhumal is going to be the next IPL Chairman.