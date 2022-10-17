What Mamata Banerjee said on Sourav Ganguly's exclusion from BCCI2 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 04:54 PM IST
CM Banerjee said that she was shocked that former India captain Sourav Ganguly was ‘deprived’ of a second term as BCCI president.
KOLKATA : The BCCI's refusal to let former Indian men's cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly continue as the cricket board's president for a second term, despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India Secretary, Jay Shah and his ‘team’ being retained for a second term has now involved political gambit wherein earlier Trinamool Congress had alleged that BJP orchestrated the removal because Ganguly did not join the saffron party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.