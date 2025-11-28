Sourav Ganguly’s wife Dona faces vicious online abuse after KIFF performance, files police complaint

Odissi exponent Dona Ganguly, wife of former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, has filed a police complaint in Kolkata after allegedly being subjected to a stream of obscene, abusive and body-shaming comments on social media. Kolkata Police have confirmed that a formal case has been registered and that the Cyber Cell is now investigating the origin of the posts, which targeted the dancer after her performance at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) earlier this month.

What does Dona Ganguly allege in her complaint? Dona approached the Thakurpukur Police Station on Wednesday night, stating that a Facebook page had repeatedly uploaded derogatory remarks about her appearance and weight. According to the complaint, the page posted multiple images taken from her KIFF performance — a recital set to a song composed and written by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee — and accompanied them with foul language and obscene commentary.

She told police that she has been a professional Odissi dancer for four-and-a-half decades, performing across India and internationally, and that the recent comments had “damaged her dignity and reputation.” Dona also submitted screenshots and a mobile number allegedly linked to the Facebook page as evidence.

How has Kolkata Police responded? Kolkata Police confirmed receiving the complaint and registering a case against unknown persons. Officials said the matter has been forwarded to the Cyber Cell, which is now working to identify the individual — or individuals — behind the Facebook page.

Sources said investigators are examining whether the accused acted alone or as part of a wider network engaged in online harassment. The police are expected to question the account holders associated with the mobile number provided by Dona.

Has this happened before with Dona Ganguly? This is not the first time Dona Ganguly has turned to law enforcement over digital harassment.

In 2021, she reported a fake Facebook profile that used personal photographs of herself, Sourav Ganguly and their daughter, Sana.

In 2022, she lodged another complaint after her Facebook account and linked email were allegedly hacked.

In March 2025, she filed a case against a female YouTuber who described herself as a neighbour and had posted videos making defamatory allegations against the Ganguly family.

The latest incident adds to a pattern of targeted online abuse, prompting renewed calls for stricter action against cyber harassment.

Why did the trolling spike after the Kolkata Film Festival? According to the police complaint, the harassment followed Dona’s performance at the 2025 KIFF, held between 6 and 13 November. Her recital, accompanied by her troupe, appears to have generated sustained trolling on social media, with one particular Facebook page repeatedly posting “continuous objectionable remarks,” including gendered insults and body-shaming comments.

