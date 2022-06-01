BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter on Wednesday sharing a post on "starting something today", which he feels, will “probably help a lot of people".

Speculations about Ganguly resigning as the president of BCCI were doing the rounds, however, Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary, told ANI, “Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI."

"We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Shah further stated.

Ganguly, in his tweet, said he is embarking on a new journey, although without revealing any further details.

“Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

“2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," Ganguly tweeted.

Last month, Ganguly met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested her to provide the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) an alternative land to construct a stadium instead of the one given to it.

A piece of land was provided to the CAB at Khel Nagari, a proposed sports city project, at Dumurjola in Howrah district, Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

“As there is a waterbody in that plot, they will not be able to construct the stadium. He (Sourav) requested me to provide an alternative land somewhere else to the CAB. We will consider it," she told reporters.

To a question, the chief minister said they did not hold any discussion on the Indian Premier League (IPL). “He did not come for any (official) purpose. We two just chatted," she said.