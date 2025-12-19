Sourav Ganguly takes legal route, sues Argentina Fan Club president for ₹50 cr over Messi Kolkata event chaos

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has filed a defamation suit against Argentina Fan Club president Uttam Saha, seeking ₹50 crore in damages. Ganguly's legal action came after Saha publicly alleged Ganguly's involvement during a chaotic Lionel Messi's visit at the Salt Lake stadium on December 13.

Claiming Saha's remarks as “false, malicious, offensive, and defamatory”, Ganguly filed a complaint at Lalbazar, stating the comments have caused significant harm to his reputation and were made without factual basis. Clarifying his visit, Ganguly stated he had no official connection with the event and attended only as a guest.

The organisers had invited Ganguly and Bollywood start Shah Rukh Khan as chief guests for Messi's Kolkata event. Notably, Shah Rukh didn't come out of his car seeing the chaos and went back after 15-20 minutes of waiting in front the stadium's VVIP entrance.