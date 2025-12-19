Subscribe

Sourav Ganguly takes legal route, sues Argentina Fan Club president for ₹50 cr over Messi Kolkata event chaos

Sourav Ganguly went to Lionel Messi's visit to the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata on December 13, only as a guest. Ganguly left the venue shortly after Messi's early exit.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 Dec 2025, 10:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Sourav Ganguly (R) had went to Salt Lake stadium only as a guest during Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit.
Sourav Ganguly (R) had went to Salt Lake stadium only as a guest during Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit.

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has filed a defamation suit against Argentina Fan Club president Uttam Saha, seeking 50 crore in damages. Ganguly's legal action came after Saha publicly alleged Ganguly's involvement during a chaotic Lionel Messi's visit at the Salt Lake stadium on December 13.

Claiming Saha's remarks as “false, malicious, offensive, and defamatory”, Ganguly filed a complaint at Lalbazar, stating the comments have caused significant harm to his reputation and were made without factual basis. Clarifying his visit, Ganguly stated he had no official connection with the event and attended only as a guest.

Advertisement

The organisers had invited Ganguly and Bollywood start Shah Rukh Khan as chief guests for Messi's Kolkata event. Notably, Shah Rukh didn't come out of his car seeing the chaos and went back after 15-20 minutes of waiting in front the stadium's VVIP entrance.

“Serious allegations are being made publicly without any factual basis,” Ganguly said in his complaint, reported by India Today. In his comments, Saha had alleged that Ganguly played as a middleman in Satadru Dutta's management of the event. Notably, Dutta has been arrested after the event.

 
 
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaSourav Ganguly takes legal route, sues Argentina Fan Club president for ₹50 cr over Messi Kolkata event chaos
Read Next Story