Sourav Ganguly tests negative for COVID-19

'Ganguly tested negative for the COVID-19,' a doctor said, adding that the test was conducted before angioplasty was performed on him

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a "mild" heart attack on Saturday and underwent a quick "primary angioplasty" for clearing a blocked coronary artery, tested negative for COVID-19, a doctor said.

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a "mild" heart attack on Saturday and underwent a quick "primary angioplasty" for clearing a blocked coronary artery, tested negative for COVID-19, a doctor said.

The cricket icon is conscious and his condition is being monitored.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, doctors at the private Woodlands Hospital said.

The Health Department has made it mandatory for hospitals to test patients for COVID-19 during admission.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.