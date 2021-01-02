Sourav Ganguly tests negative for COVID-19

Sourav Ganguly tests negative for COVID-191 min read . 10:46 PM IST
'Ganguly tested negative for the COVID-19,' a doctor said, adding that the test was conducted before angioplasty was performed on him
BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a "mild" heart attack on Saturday and underwent a quick "primary angioplasty" for clearing a blocked coronary artery, tested negative for COVID-19, a doctor said.
"Mr Ganguly tested negative for the COVID-19," he said, adding that the test was conducted before angioplasty was performed on him.
The cricket icon is conscious and his condition is being monitored.
He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries after which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage, doctors at the private Woodlands Hospital said.
The Health Department has made it mandatory for hospitals to test patients for COVID-19 during admission.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
