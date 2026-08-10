Sourav Ganguly, wife Dona receive death threats; Kolkata police begin probe

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and his wife, Dona Ganguly, have allegedly received death threats, prompting the Kolkata Police to begin an investigation into a series of threatening letters sent to the cricketer over the past six months.

Ganguly, who is currently the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), lodged a complaint at Thakurpukur Police Station in south Kolkata after his office received two letters containing explicit threats on Monday.

Police said the threats were directed at Ganguly and his wife and also warned of harm to people close to them.

Sourav Ganguly death threat: What police complaint says According to the police, threatening communications had allegedly been arriving in Sourav Ganguly's name for around six months. The earlier letters were not initially considered serious, but the latest communications prompted a formal complaint.

Sourav Ganguly's manager filed the written complaint following the arrival of the two letters at his office on Monday.

Investigators are now examining whether the communications were all sent by the same person and are trying to establish the motive behind the alleged threats.

"We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source and the courier trail to identify the person responsible," a senior police officer said.

Kolkata Police track courier trail and mobile number The preliminary investigation has indicated that the letters may have been sent through a courier service by a person allegedly based in Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district.

Police have contacted the courier agency involved and are examining details of the consignments to determine where the letters originated and who sent them.

Investigators have also traced a mobile number that they believe could be linked to the sender. Police are examining the movement of the associated SIM card as part of efforts to identify the person behind the threats.

"We have spoken to the people from the courier service and tracked down one mobile number. We are trying to spot it," the officer said.

Investigation underway into threats against Sourav Ganguly and wife The Kolkata Police are examining the contents of all the letters received by Sourav Ganguly's office and comparing them to determine whether they came from a common source.

Investigators are also looking into the identity of the sender and the reason for targeting the former India captain and his wife.

No arrest has been reported so far.

The investigation comes as Sourav Ganguly continues to serve as CAB president, following his career as one of India's most prominent international cricketers and his subsequent tenure as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).