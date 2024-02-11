Sourav Ganguly's phone worth ₹1.6 lakh stolen at Kolkata house, personal data may be at risk. Details here
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station in Kolkata after his smartphone, worth ₹1.6 lakh, was allegedly stolen from his residence.
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has reportedly suffered a theft at his Behala residence in Kolkata, the incident first came to light after the former India captain filed a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station on 11 February. According to a report in HT Bangla, the police have already begun investigations after receiving the complaint, but it's not yet clear if the phone has been traced. The report noted that Ganguly was using a ₹1.6 lakh smartphone with support for 2 5G SIM cards.