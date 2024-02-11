Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has reportedly suffered a theft at his Behala residence in Kolkata, the incident first came to light after the former India captain filed a complaint at the Thakurpukur police station on 11 February. According to a report in HT Bangla, the police have already begun investigations after receiving the complaint, but it's not yet clear if the phone has been traced. The report noted that Ganguly was using a ₹1.6 lakh smartphone with support for 2 5G SIM cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I think my phone was stolen from home. I last saw the phone around 11:30 am on January 19. I tried to find the phone but couldn't find it. Deeply concerned about the loss of my phone. Because the phone has multiple contact numbers and access to personal information and accounts. I request you to trace the phone or take appropriate action." HT Bangla quoted Ganguly as saying during the report filed with the police.

Meanwhile, a report by India Today notes that Ganguly has expressed concern about the safety of his personal information contained in his phone. The veteran cricketer had noted that his phone contained sensitive personal data and provided access to multiple accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, painting work was being conducted at the former cricketer's residence leading to an influx of people. Ganguly said he had last seen the device around 11:30 am and after that time he could not find his phone despite searching exhaustingly.

Ganguly comments on U-19 World Cup: In a recent interaction with RevSportz, Ganguly had said that the U-19 World Cup that is currently underway is a loss making proposition. He said, "You can say it's a loss-making tournament. Most World Cups not featuring the senior men's teams are non-profit. But that's not the reason the U-19 World Cup hasn't been played in India. And I think it's going to be held in India,"

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!