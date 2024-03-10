Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona likely to be TMC's candidate from Tamluk: Report

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly's wife, Dona Ganguly, is likely to be fielded by TMC from Tamluk for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, reported Times Now citing sources hours before the official announcement of the TMC list. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, ex-Congress leader Kirti Azad, who later joined the TMC, is likely to be fielded in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party will contest elections alone in Bengal, and will also fight in Assam, Meghalaya.

About Dona Ganguly Wife of former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, Dona Ganguly is a classical dancer by profession. She also runs a dance troupe Diksha Manjari and took dancing lessons from guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. She was born on 22 August 1977 in an affluent business family in Behala, Kolkata. She married her childhood friend and 35th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly, without the permission of her parents. Dona and Sourav's families were considered to be sworn enemies at the time of their marriage, however, their families accepted the marriage and a formal wedding of the two was held in February 1997. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sourav Ganguly's meeting with West Bengal CM The media speculation has come at a time when the former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at her office in Nabanna on March 6, according to India Today. At that time, he spoke to the TMC supremo for about half an hour before leaving the office. Ganguly's frequent meetings with Banerjee often raise speculations about his joining the party.

Last year, he accompanied the West Bengal CM to an investors summit in Spain. At that time, he refuted the media reports claiming his entry into politics by joining the TMC or the BJP. The former Indian captain is popular for his distinct leadership style throughout his time on the pitch. He is fondly known as Dada, the nickname he earned after his Test debut against England in 1996.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!