Sourcing plans of FMCG cos may be hit

An executive with a large food and beverage firm said the withdrawal of the farm laws is “negative" for the industry. Even before the laws were introduced, farmers did contract manufacturing, and that will continue or even increase. However, its benefits will be largely felt by a certain pool of farmers; marginal farmers will lose out, he said. Agri-sourcing has always been a challenge, and the farm laws were aimed to ease that, the executive said on condition of anonymity.