South Africa following up with India after Gupta brothers arrests — Why are they in jail and what are the cases?
The Gupta brothers were arrested under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC by Rajpur police and have been sent to 14-days judicial custody by an Dehradun court.
A Dehradun court on May 25 ordered 14 days' judicial custody for the Gupta brothers — Anil and Ajay, both South Africa-based businessmen, who are accused of abetting builder Satinder Singh's suicide, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh told PTI.