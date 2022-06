South Africa won the toss and opted to field against India in the series-deciding fifth T20 International in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Keshav Maharaj is leading the visitors in the absence of injured Temba Bauma.

South Africa made three changes with Tristan Stubbs, Reeza Hendricks and Kagisio Rabada coming in place of Bavuma, Tabraiz Shamsi and Marco Jansen.

India remained unchanged.

Teams:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.

Here are five things to know for today's decider match

Visiting team South Africa won the first two matches of the series and host India won the following two matches. The fifth match being held today is crucial as it decides the winner of the series The 5th T20I match between India and South Africa is being played on 19June at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium The surface at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium has short boundaries and therefore is known as a high scoring pitch. The average run chased on this field is 166. The pitch favours the spinners as well. Out of the 8 T20I matches played on this field, the chasers have won on five matches It is difficult to decide on a dominant team between India and South Africa. In Test, both the teams have played each other 42 times, with the result being 15-17 in favour of South Africa. In the ODIs, also, South Africa lead 49-35. In the T20Is it is 10-8 in the favour of India There is a probability of a shortened match, as unlike the previous match stations, Bengaluru has a 99% cloud cover. There are great chances of rainfall, heavy showers predicted at 7pm.