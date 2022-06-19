South Africa opt to field against India in decider: 5 things to know

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (c), Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
Here are five things to know for today's decider match
Visiting team South Africa won the first two matches of the series and host India won the following two matches. The fifth match being held today is crucial as it decides the winner of the series
The 5th T20I match between India and South Africa is being played on 19June at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
The surface at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium has short boundaries and therefore is known as a high scoring pitch. The average run chased on this field is 166. The pitch favours the spinners as well. Out of the 8 T20I matches played on this field, the chasers have won on five matches
It is difficult to decide on a dominant team between India and South Africa. In Test, both the teams have played each other 42 times, with the result being 15-17 in favour of South Africa. In the ODIs, also, South Africa lead 49-35. In the T20Is it is 10-8 in the favour of India
There is a probability of a shortened match, as unlike the previous match stations, Bengaluru has a 99% cloud cover. There are great chances of rainfall, heavy showers predicted at 7pm.
