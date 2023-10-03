South Bengal districts under flood alert after DVC releases 1 lakh cusecs of water from Maithan, Panchet dams
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has put seven districts of south Bengal on flood alert after 1,00,000 cusecs of water was released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams downstream at 9 am
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal Monday put seven districts of south Bengal on flood alert after 1,00,000 cusecs of water was released by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) dams downstream at 9 am.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message