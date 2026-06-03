South Delhi hotel fire: Two women jump from burning building to escape blaze that killed 21 | Shocking video

South Delhi fire: In a desperate attempt to save themselves from being engulfed by the blaze, at least two women in South Delhi's Hauz Rani area jumped from one of the upper floors of the building.

Shocking visuals have emerged from the scene where a fire broke out on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 21 people dead, most of them foreigners. The fire, which reportedly started on the ground floor of an eatery, soon spread to other floors of the five-storey building.

According to an NDTV report, two women jumped from the burning building onto the road outside the hotel as flames engulfed the structure. Residents in the area quickly came to their aid, using mattresses placed on the ground to cushion their fall and assist those trapped inside.

Here's what we know The incident occurred at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, a congested locality in Malviya Nagar. News agency PTI, citing officials, reported that several of those killed were foreigners, mainly from Central Asian and African countries. Officials believe the death toll is likely to rise, as a number of the injured are in critical condition. Those rescued also included relatives of patients being treated at a nearby private hospital.

Earlier today, officials stated that the blaze started around 8.30 AM at the nearby Lemon Green Restaurant, but police later clarified that it had originated in the hotel building.

According to fire officer AK Malik, the building has a basement, a ground floor, and five upper floors. The restaurant was operating on the ground floor, while the rest of the building was being used as a hotel.

Citing police sources, PTI reported that the hotel had only one entry and exit point, and the property's fire NOC is now under scrutiny.

The building suffered extensive damage in the fire, with debris, shattered glass, and burnt materials strewn across the vicinity. A large crowd gathered near the site as authorities cordoned off the area and diverted traffic to facilitate rescue operations.

Rescue operation concluded So far, authorities have rescued at least 40 people and rushed them to hospitals, where 21 were declared brought dead. An AIIMS source noted that the hospital received 13 patients, three of whom sustained injuries after falling, while 10 were rescuers.

Several teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police, and disaster response units searched the smoke-blackened structure for survivors. Victims were seen being pulled out of the building and rushed to hospitals by ambulance. Video footage from the scene showed rescue personnel evacuating people from the building's basement.

The rescue operation is over, and the building has been cordoned off for a police investigation, news agency PTI reported.

Eyewitnesses recall horror An eyewitness said that he noticed flames and smoke billowing from the building at around 9:30 AM while passing through the area. "I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall," he said.

According to eyewitnesses, locals played a key role in the rescue efforts before emergency services arrived. A mattress seller spread mattresses on the ground to cushion the fall of people, while others administered CPR to injured victims.

Residents also claimed that the building, which was operating as a hotel, had previously housed a Khadi Bhandar and was frequently used by relatives of patients undergoing treatment at the nearby private hospital.

Some locals alleged that there was only one exit from the building and claimed that firefighters reached the scene nearly an hour after the blaze broke out. These claims could not be independently verified.