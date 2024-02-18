South Eastern Railways cancels Humsafar Express operations on THESE days. Check details here
The ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, initiated on August 6th, 2023, aims to rejuvenate and modernize 1,309 railway stations throughout the country.
The South Eastern Railways said that the 20828 Humsafar Express, operating from Santragachi to Jabalpur via Tatanagar, will not run on February 21 due to the construction of a third line between Anuppur and New Katni stations on the Ghunghuti section of Bilaspur.
