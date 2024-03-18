South film actor Arundhathi Nair critical after major bike accident

South film actor Arundhathi Nair has met with a major bike accident and her condition is said to be critical. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accident occurred on March 14 while the Saithan film actor was travelling on a bike with her brother from Chennai Kovalam bypass road.

Arundhathi's sister Arathy Nair has confirmed the news of the tragic accident and said that Arundhathi is on ventilator support.

In a post on Instagram, Arathy Nair wrote: “We felt the need to clarify the news reported in Tamil Nadu’s newspapers and television channels. It is true that my sister Arundhathi Nair had an accident three days ago; she is critically injured and fighting for her life while being kept on a ventilator at the Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum."

Arundhathi made her acting debut in 2014 with the film ‘Ponge Ezhu Manohara’. She became a popular face in Tamil cinema with film ‘Saithan’. In 2018, she acted alongside Shine Tom Chacko in Ottakoru Kamukan. She was last seen in Aayiram Porkaasukal in 2023.

Seeking financial help from followers and fans, actor Gopika Anil, friend of Arundhathi, wrote on Instagram: "My friend @arundhathi.nair_ met with an accident the previous day and is in very critical condition. As she fights for her life on a ventilator, the daily hospital expenses are becoming too huge to afford. We are doing our part but that seems insufficient to meet the current hospital requirements. I request you all to kindly contribute the way you can so that it would be very helpful for her family. Thank you so much."

