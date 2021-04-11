South Indian offerings bolster movie box office as north India remains dull

Meanwhile, Hollywood monster flick Godzilla vs Kong has continued its run in India, making Rs9 crore in its second week and taking its two-week total to Rs49 crore. The film should be able to benefit from the absence of new releases in places where cinemas are operational. Box Office India said the film will easily cross the Rs50 crore mark in domestic earnings but the chunk coming in from the Hindi-speaking markets, or beyond south India, will hover around Rs16-17 crore, which is lower than what Bollywood horror comedy Roohi had collected from these territories.