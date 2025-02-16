South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron of ‘Bloodhounds’ fame, 24, found dead in Seoul home

South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, renowned for her performances in popular dramas such as Bloodhounds and The Man from Nowhere, was found dead at her home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The 24-year-old actress was discovered by a friend who had been unable to reach her and subsequently alerted the authorities.

South Korean Police reports indicate that there were no signs of foul play at the scene of Kim Sae-ron's death; however, an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

“We have not found any signs of foul play as of yet, but we are investigating the circumstances of the death,” police told the Korean Herald.

Kim Sae-ron's personal challenges Kim Sae-ron's career began at a young age, and she gained recognition for her roles in acclaimed films and television series.

However, Kim Sae-ron life was marred by personal challenges, including a high-profile drunk driving incident in May 2022 that led to legal repercussions and a temporary hiatus from acting. Despite plans for a comeback, she faced ongoing struggles that have left many reflecting on the pressures faced by young stars in the industry.

Kim Sae-ron also faced financial difficulties, which prompted her to take on part-time jobs to make ends meet. The actress had been working on reviving her acting career, with plans to return to the stage in a theatrical play scheduled for May 2024. However, she had to drop out due to health concerns. Her last project was Bloodhounds, released in 2023.

Several fans have been mourning the death of Sae-ron. One user posted on X: “This is truly heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to Kim Sae ron’s family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace, and may those who loved her find strength during this difficult time.”

