Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan calls on President Murmu1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 01:57 PM IST
The President said that South Sudan can benefit from India’s experiences in parliamentary democracy in its ongoing political process, including the drafting of a new Constitution
New Delhi: A parliamentary delegation from South Sudan, led by the speaker of the Transitional National Assembly, Jemma Nunu Kumba, on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
