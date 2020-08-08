Home >News >India >South west monsoon to hit coastal Maha again from Aug 10: IMD
Waterlogged railway tracks (PTI)
Waterlogged railway tracks (PTI)

South west monsoon to hit coastal Maha again from Aug 10: IMD

Updated: 08 Aug 2020, 03:41 PM IST PTI

  • After Mumbai was inundated in a severe deluge, IMD has forecast another spell of south-west monsoon that will going to hit coastal parts of the state
  • The IMD observations revealed that south west monsoon is likely to become active on west coast from 10-11 August including Mumbai

MUMBAI : The south west monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and will remain so for the next seven days, the IMD said on Saturday.

Heavy rains and gale had lashed Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday. The intensity of rain reduced gradually in the last two days.

"The IMD observations revealed that south west monsoon is likely to become active on west coast from 10-11 August including Mumbai. The situation is likely to continue for a week," said K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, India Meteorological Department's Mumbai centre.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai had recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday while the Santacruz weather station in western suburbs recorded 146 mm during the period.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

