South-central Mumbai sees a drop in unsold inventory

"The Maharashtra government's limited-period stamp duty cut had a major positive impact on MMR’s (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) residential market, including in hyper-expensive luxury locations. Residential sales went up significantly over the year. Despite seeing maximum new supply among all top 7 cities in this period, MMR also shed at least 8% of its unsold stock – from 2,08,250 units as on Q3 2020-end to nearly 1,92,050 units as on Q3 2021-end," said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Group.