Southern films expand marketing into Hindi heartland

Southern films that see dubbed releases across India are now, by default, looking at press interactions and multi-city tours starting with Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru and going on to Mumbai and Delhi, said Shahir Muneer, founder and director at Divo, a Chennai-based music and media company working on marketing campaigns of several such projects. “That, however, only provides the film visibility among audiences who consciously follow entertainment news. A lot of producers are now aggressively promoting the trailer through advertising on platforms like Google, Twitter and Facebook because the young, movie-going audience is primarily found on the digital medium," Muneer said. Many films are now collaborating with content and meme creators popular among Gen Z movie-goers. While not all southern films are investing on such a scale, those with the expectation to grab eyeballs in the Hindi market are definitely upping marketing budgets, Muneer said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}