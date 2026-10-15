Mint Explainer | Why does the Southern Indian Ocean Fisheries Agreement matter for India

India has agreed to join the Southern Indian Ocean Fisheries Agreement (SIOFA) which gives it access to high-value marine resources, maritime security and allows a stronger voice in international fisheries governance. Mint explains the strategic push beyond its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
What is SIOFA?
SIOFA provides a regional framework for managing specified fishery resources in the Southern Indian Ocean. It was signed in Rome on 7 July 2006 and entered into force in June 2012. To date, SIOFA has ten contracting parties including Australia, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Spain and France and India.