Mint Explainer | Why does the Southern Indian Ocean Fisheries Agreement matter for India

India has agreed to join the Southern Indian Ocean Fisheries Agreement (SIOFA) which gives it access to high-value marine resources, maritime security and allows a stronger voice in international fisheries governance. Mint explains the strategic push beyond its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
India has agreed to join the Southern Indian Ocean Fisheries Agreement (SIOFA) which gives it access to high-value marine resources, maritime security and allows a stronger voice in international fisheries governance. Mint explains the strategic push beyond its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
What is SIOFA?
SIOFA provides a regional framework for managing specified fishery resources in the Southern Indian Ocean. It was signed in Rome on 7 July 2006 and entered into force in June 2012. To date, SIOFA has ten contracting parties including Australia, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Spain and France and India.
What is SIOFA?
SIOFA provides a regional framework for managing specified fishery resources in the Southern Indian Ocean. It was signed in Rome on 7 July 2006 and entered into force in June 2012. To date, SIOFA has ten contracting parties including Australia, China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Spain and France and India.
This agreement covers fishery resources, including fish, molluscs, crustaceans, and other sedentary species, but excludes highly migratory species and the sedentary species which are subject to the fishery jurisdiction of coastal states.
SIOFA is one of two major Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMOs) in the Indian Ocean. The other is the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC). India has been a contracting party to the IOTC since 1996, which regulates highly migratory tuna and tuna-like species.
What does the approval mean for India?
The approval to join the SIOFA will expand its fishing operations beyond its EEZ, access high-value marine resources and secure a greater voice in international fisheries governance. India has been a cooperating non-contracting Party (CNCP) of SIOFA, since 2022.
With this membership, India secures legitimate fishing rights, access to marine resources in the high seas under the SIOFA’s area of competence, and the opportunity to establish a recognized presence alongside existing global fleets.
What changes for India?
India has a coastline stretching over 11,099 km and an EEZ of more than 23 lakh sq km. It supports the livelihood of over 5 million fishermen across 13 coastal states and union territories. Also, fisheries exports rose from ₹46,663 crore in 2019–20 to ₹73,890 crore in 2025–26. Yet, the country has not been able to fully tap the potential of its deep-sea resources.
The high seas constitute approximately 65% of the global ocean and are currently dominated by five countries and regions such as China (21%), Taiwan (13%), Japan (11%), South Korea (11%), and Spain (8%). Currently, Indian fishing vessels operate largely within 60–80 NM (nautical miles) of the EEZ, and India needs to develop and expand its fishing capacity across all possible high seas areas.
With India joining SIOFA, Indian-flagged fishing vessels and enterprises will be able to undertake authorized fishing of squids, toothfish, alfonsino, and other non-migratory fish stocks within the bloc's jurisdiction.
How does a full membership help with scientific research?
Sustainable deep-sea fishing requires reliable information about fish populations, breeding patterns and the health of marine ecosystems. Currently, India, as a Cooperating Non-Contracting Party (CNCP) to the SIOFA, has limited participation in decision-making, including in key bodies such as the Scientific Committee and the Compliance Committee. Joining as a Contracting Party would enable India to participate fully in these bodies.
The full participation would also give India greater opportunities to contribute to scientific assessments, research programmes and conservation decisions. This could help Indian authorities develop evidence-based fisheries policies and avoid overexploitation.
It will open up new fishing opportunities for the Indian fishers and entrepreneurs. India's active contribution to sustainable fishing practices in the SIOFA region will also play a key role in preserving marine resources, ensuring their long-term viability and supporting the livelihoods of Indian fishing communities.
Why does the membership matter for maritime security?
SIOFA has adopted a High Seas Boarding and Inspection (HSBI) scheme. Under SIOFA framework, the HSBI scheme allows authorised vessels and inspectors to board and check fishing vessels in the agreement area. The inspections aim to ensure compliance with fishing rules, detect possible violations and promote transparency.
They must follow standard procedures for identification, communication, safety and reporting. So, India's active participation in relevant monitoring and enforcement arrangements could strengthen cooperation among member countries to detect illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in international waters. India’s participation could help safeguard its interests in the Southern Indian Ocean while supporting responsible fishing practices.
However, the benefits will depend on effective implementation, coordination with other participating countries and the capacity to comply with international fisheries management requirements. The HSBI scheme therefore represents both an enforcement mechanism and an avenue for India to contribute to sustainable fisheries governance in the high seas.