The Southern Railway has announced further relaxations of Covid-19 curbs for travelling public in the suburban trains, with immediate effect. According to an official release, all types of tickets will be issued to all category of travelling public including students.

"The general male category that was earlier restricted to travel during peak hours (7 am to 9.30 am and 4.30 pm to 7 pm) is now permitted to travel if they produce a two dose covid vaccination certificate along with any ID card to prove their identity at the time of purchasing tickets. They will be issued with all tickets (single/return), including season tickets," the statement added.

Moreover, for male passengers, excluding students, without authorisation letter/ID card from their workplace and who do not produce the two doses vaccination certificate, the restriction to travel during peak hours will remain. During non-peak hours, they will be issued single journey tickets only, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways on Wednesday said that it has registered the highest freight figures in terms of loading and earnings during August 2021, despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Railways informed.

"Indian Railways freight loading during August 2021 was 110.55 million tonnes which is 16.87 per cent higher compared to August 2020 (94.59 million tonnes) for the same period. Indian Railways also earned Rs. 10,866.20 crore from freight loading during August 2021 which is 20.16 per cent higher compared to August 2020 (Rs. 9,043.44 Cr.)," the ministry informed in a press release.

Giving a brief, the ministry said that the important commodities transported during August 2021 includes 47.94 million tonnes of coal, 13.53 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.77 million tonnes of pig iron and finished steel, 6.88 million tonnes of food grains, 4.16 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.60 million tonnes of mineral oil, 6.3 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 4.51 million tonnes of clinker.

"A number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. The speed of freight trains has been enhanced in the existing network. Freight trains speed improvement leads to saving of costs for all stakeholders. Freight trains speed has doubled during last 19 months," the ministry said.

Further, the ministry said that coronavirus has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-round efficiencies and performances.

