Southern Railway cancels train services on Mettupalayam-Ooty section till 21 Dec

COIMBATORE : The Southern Railways on Tuesday announced that the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam ( Nilgiris Mountain Rail ) train services remain cancelled till 21 December.

The authorities cited the rains in the Nilgiris, which continue to affect the railway tracks on the NMR section and track between Kallar–Coonoor stations.

The official press release said that the tracks also continue to get obstructed by landslides, fallen boulders and trees and therefore the train services were cancelled.

Train No.06136 Mettupalayam–Udhagamandalam special train and Train No.06137 Udhagamandalam–Mettupalayam special trains will remain cancelled till December 21, an official release said here.

However, the services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will continue to be operated as usual, it said.

