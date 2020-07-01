At least 11 stations -- nine in Kerala and one each in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu under the Palakkad and Trivandrum divisions -- have been chosen for the initial roll out of the to scanners to detect people running fever. "We are going to purchase the thermal scanners which will record the body temperature of passengers as they enter the platform. This will save time", Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager Pratap Singh Shami told PTI on Tuesday.