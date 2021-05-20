Southern rural belt turning into India’s new Covid epicentre

China continues to lead the world in cumulative vaccine doses given. It has administered 28% of the total doses given globally. (It has administered more doses than all countries in North America). India maintained its third position on that metric, behind the US. But in terms of doses per capita, India stands 7th among the top 10 most-populous countries, numbers from Our World in Data show. At 42%, Japan continues to register the fastest growth in doses administered, but on a low base. Last week, it had increased by 30%. India’s vaccination pace is among the slowest in this set of countries.