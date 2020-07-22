Southern stars wary of film release on digital first

Film industry experts point out that the film business in the south is driven entirely by top male stars who look at wide theatrical showcasing as a validation of their stardom. Unlike Bollywood where foreign studios call the shots and several films have either gone to streaming platforms owned by the parent company (in case of Disney) or their release was a call taken by the producer with no say from the lead actor, as Ayushmann Khurrana admitted in an interview to movie website Film Companion.