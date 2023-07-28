Southern states record 9% above LPA rains after a deficit last week2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 02:35 PM IST
East and northeast India continue to grapple with a deficiency, as West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, registered rain deficits of 21%, 48%, and 47% respectively.
New Delhi: Heavy showers in the southern states over the past few days have helped the region record 9% above relevant long-period average (LPA) rainfall, reversing an 8% deficit seen a week ago.
