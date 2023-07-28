Southern states record 9% above LPA rains after a deficit last week

According to the India Meteorological Department, Telangana received 212% above rainfall in the week ended Wednesday, while Andhra Pradesh and Yanam saw 144% above normal rain. North and south Karnataka recorded surplus rainfall of 247% and 165% respectively. Kerala and Mahe recorded 23% above-normal precipitation from 20-26 July. This resulted in the south peninsula logging 371.7mm of rain, surpassing the 339.6mm norm from 1 June to 27 July.