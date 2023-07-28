Southern states record 9% above LPA rains after a deficit last week

New Delhi: Heavy showers in the southern states over the past few days have helped the region record 9% above relevant long-period average (LPA) rainfall, reversing an 8% deficit seen a week ago.
According to the India Meteorological Department, Telangana received 212% above rainfall in the week ended Wednesday, while Andhra Pradesh and Yanam saw 144% above normal rain. North and south Karnataka recorded surplus rainfall of 247% and 165% respectively. Kerala and Mahe recorded 23% above-normal precipitation from 20-26 July. This resulted in the south peninsula logging 371.7mm of rain, surpassing the 339.6mm norm from 1 June to 27 July.
Meanwhile, east and northeast India continue to grapple with a deficiency, with rainfall at 528 mm LPA, significantly below the 703.0 mm norm. These regions, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, registered rain deficits of 21%, 48%, and 47% respectively.
However, these regions are likely to get respite with light to moderate showers expected in Jharkhand and Bihar in the coming five days. These patterns extend to Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim.
Reservoirs across India, replenished by the recent rains, have seen an 11% rise in water levels over the past week, reducing the deficit to 15% from last year's levels, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). Despite this, water levels in 40 reservoirs in the southern region remain 36% below last year's levels.
More heavy rain is anticipated in coastal and north interior Karnataka, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Telangana due to a low-pressure area over north Odisha. Central India and Odisha are also likely to see light to moderate rainfalls today and tomorrow.
As a result of a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, light to moderate showers are predicted in Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh till Tuesday, and over Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir today. The met department also expects very heavy rain over Mumbai, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
