IMD issues flood warnings for northeast while UP battles severe heatwave

The southwest monsoon is poised to advance across central and northern India over the next few days. However, the immediate concern rests on the northeast, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of exceptionally heavy rainfall and potential flooding. Meanwhile, eastern Uttar Pradesh continues to battle severe heatwave conditions, which are expected to persist for the next three days.

IMD added that atmospheric conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to progress further across the country. "Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into more parts of the northern Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next three to four days," IMD said in its latest forecast. The monsoon arrived in Kerala on 4 June.

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The northeast continues to bear the brunt of heavy rains. On 25 June, isolated locations across sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland recorded very heavy rainfall (12 to 20 cm). Meanwhile, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) was observed at isolated pockets over Konkan, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Assam.

According to IMD’s forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20cm) is likely over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the coming week, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 27-29 June.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya Mizoram and Tripura during 27 June-2 July. IMD also forecast isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 27-30 June.

A tale of extremes In contrast, eastern Uttar Pradesh continues to face severe heat stress. On 25 June, maximum temperatures were in the range of 40-43°C over many parts of east Uttar Pradesh, a few places in west Uttar Pradesh, and isolated places in west Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, west Rajasthan and Jharkhand, and below 40°C in the rest of the country. The highest maximum temperature of 43°C was reported at Ghoorpur, Allahabad.