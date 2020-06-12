Home >News >India >Southwest monsoon arrives in West Bengal
People walking roadside amid heavy rain, in Kolkata on Friday (Photo: ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2020, 07:32 PM IST PTI

  • Kolkata received 38.4 mm rainfall since 8:30am, while most districts of south and north Bengal received light to moderate rainfall since morning, the Met office said
  • IMD said similar weather conditions will prevail for the next 24 hours

KOLKATA : The southwest monsoon hit most parts of West Bengal on Friday bringing in moderate rainfall, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre here.

The arrival of monsoon was facilitated by a low- pressure belt formed over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Kolkata received 38.4 mm rainfall since 8:30am, while most districts of south and north Bengal received light to moderate rainfall since morning, a spokesman of the Met office said.

The districts which received light to moderate rainfall in South Bengal are East Burdwan, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Nadia, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts, and Kolkata.

In north Bengal, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and some parts of South Dinajpur district received light to moderate rainfall.

The weatherman said similar weather conditions will prevail for the next 24 hours.

