Southwest monsoon begins withdrawing from west Rajasthan, Kutch

  • While this year’s monsoon has brought abundant rainfall, the late withdrawal poses risks to maturing crops and inflation. Additionally, La Niña is set to emerge later this month and continue through 2024.

Puja Das
Published23 Sep 2024, 05:03 PM IST
This monsoon season, India has so far received 5% above-normal rainfall at 878.1 mm. (File Photo: Mint)
This monsoon season, India has so far received 5% above-normal rainfall at 878.1 mm. (File Photo: Mint)

The southwest monsoon begun its retreat from northwest India—west Rajasthan and Kutch—on Monday, a week later than the normal date of withdrawal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

“Conditions are favourable for withdrawal of monsoon from some more parts of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat in the next 24 hours,” the IMD said. “As withdrawal begins, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over coastal and north interior Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa during the next three days and heavy rainfall over central, east, and northeast India between Tuesday and Friday.”

A delayed withdrawal, especially with active rains, could damage maturing crops ready for harvest, posing upside risks to inflation, and may delay the sowing of rabi crops.

Read this | India records four depressions this monsoon season against two normal; meteorologists blame climate change

The monsoon generally arrives at the Kerala coast by 1 June and starts retreating around 17 September. This four-month season delivers about 75% of India's annual rainfall, which is essential for agriculture, replenishing water reservoirs, and meeting the country’s power demands. Over half of India's arable land depends on rain, and the sector is among the largest employment remains a major employment source.

Despite a slow start, this year's monsoon brought abundant rainfall, supporting the sowing of summer, or kharif, crops. However, rains were excess in September. India has so far received 5% above-normal rainfall at 878.1 mm.

While the monsoon retreat has begun, full withdrawal will take time, with the IMD forecasting widespread rain in Gujarat and western India this week.

A fresh low-pressure system is expected to develop over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, which will likely bring more rain to the southern peninsular regions, including Marathwada, Vidarbha, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe over the next two days.

The IMD also noted that La Niña is expected to emerge later this month and persist until the end of 2024. The Indian Ocean Dipole, another monsoon influencer, is forecast to remain neutral for the remainder of the season.

Also read | Mint Explainer: A panacea for the rivers of India’s Seven Sisters resurfaces

La Niña, marked by cooler sea surface temperatures, typically occurs every 3-5 years and can bring increased rainfall, potentially leading to floods and distinct weather patterns.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Sep 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSouthwest monsoon begins withdrawing from west Rajasthan, Kutch

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    454.35
    03:55 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    10.15 (2.29%)

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    1.9 (1.25%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,323.50
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    -16.75 (-1.25%)

    State Bank Of India

    801.80
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    19.9 (2.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bank Of Maharashtra

    63.07
    03:59 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    4.65 (7.96%)

    Godrej Properties

    3,193.50
    03:51 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    204.8 (6.85%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,036.95
    03:50 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    66 (6.8%)

    Adani Total Gas

    836.10
    03:48 PM | 23 SEP 2024
    47.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,935.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,941.00-10.00
      Delhi
      76,093.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,945.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.