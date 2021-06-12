In 2008, too, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 15, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.
Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.
Besides, the southwest monsoon would cover Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, June 13, as per the IMD statement.
The southwest monsoon has already advanced into remaining parts of Bay of Bengal, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on Saturday, the weather department added.
"In North India including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Southwest monsoon will arrive by June 14-15. It has already advanced into remaining parts of NW Bay of Bengal, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand & Bihar today. Tomorrow it will cover UP & MP," RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD said.
Moreover, the IMD has predicted a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain at many places over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.