After a break of almost three weeks, Southwest monsoon is expected to revive from 8 July. M Rajeevan, Secretary of Ministry of Earth Sciences, on Sunday said that models show signs of revival, increasing rains in South, west coast and East Central India from 8 July.

"Models also make an early indication of formation of a weather system over BoB (Bay of Bengal) by12th and subsequent active monsoon phase," he added.

After a good spell of rains, the Southwest Monsoon has not advanced further since June 19. Monsoon hasn't yet reached Delhi, Haryana, parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, west Rajasthan.

The monsoon is expected to cover the remaining parts including Delhi around 11 July. In its recent forecast, the India Meteorological Department said the country as a whole will witness good rainfall in July.

However, parts of north India, some parts of south peninsula, central, east and northeast India could witness rainfall in the category of normal to below normal.

The department had said that the conditions were not favourable for the monsoon's progress till July 7 due to the lack of a weather system.

In an update on 30 June, the department said that the Southwest monsoon had so far covered most parts of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

"Since, 19th June, there has not been any progress of monsoon. It was due to impact mid-latitude westerly winds and unfavourable Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and absence of formation of low pressure system over North Bay of Bengal," the IMD said.

The weather department also shared the status of rainfall of monsoon till 30 June and said that for the country as a whole, cumulative rainfall during this season had been above normal by about 10 per cent above Long Period Average (LPA) with actual rainfall during the same period 18.29 cm against its normal of 16.69 cm.









