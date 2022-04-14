Southwest monsoon in India likely to be normal: IMD. See details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the rainfall is expected to be uniformly distributed
Normal to above normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northern parts and adjoining Central India, over foothills of Himalayas and some parts of Northwest India
India's southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall between June to September is likely to be normal at 96 to 104 % of long period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. It is important to note that India received normal rainfall during the four-month southwest monsoon season in 2019, 2020 and 2021, making this year the fourth year to receive normal seasonal rainfall, according to news agency PTI report.
The India Meteorological Department further notified that the rainfall is expected to be mostly uniformly distributed, stating, “normal to above normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northern parts of Peninsular India and adjoining Central India, over foothills of Himalayas and some parts of Northwest India."
IMD said, “below normal rainfall is likely over many areas of Northeast India, some areas of Northwest India and southern parts of the South Peninsula. White shaded areas within the land area represent climatological probabilities."
The the state-run weather office has additionally notified that, “quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be 99% of the LPA with model error of ± 5%. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm."
With India likely to receive normal monsoon rains this year, the prospects of higher farm and general growth in India is likely. Monsoon rains are expected to be 99% of the long-term average, the state-run India Meteorological Department said in a statement.
New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 centimetres (35 inches)for the four-month season beginning June, as per Reuters report. The monsoon is crucial for India's $2.7-trillion economy, as it delivers nearly 70% of the rain needed by farms, besides replenishing reservoirs and aquifers.
In a related development, the IMD is likely to issue an updated forecast for the monsoon season towards the end of May. It said La Niña conditions over the equatorial Pacific region are likely to continue during the monsoon season.
Also, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions prevailing over the Indian Ocean are predicted to continue till the beginning of the southwest monsoon season. Thereafter, an enhanced probability of negative IOD condition is predicted, as per
Indian Ocean Dipole, also known as Indian Nino, is an irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperature in which the western Indian Ocean becomes alternately warmer and then colder than the eastern part of the ocean.
