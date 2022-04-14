Southwest monsoon in India likely to be normal: IMD. See details here

India's southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall between June to September is likely to be normal at 96 to 104 % of long period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. It is important to note that India received normal rainfall during the four-month southwest monsoon season in 2019, 2020 and 2021, making this year the fourth year to receive normal seasonal rainfall, according to news agency PTI report.

