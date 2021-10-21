The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that the southwest monsoon will withdraw completely from the entire country around October 26. According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon withdrawal has been delayed this year. The southwest monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkote, and Vengurla.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of northeast India; entire north Bay of Bengal; remaining parts of West Bengal; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Andhra Pradesh , Telangana, Karnataka, Central Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea; entire Goa around October 23," IMD said in a tweet.

After this, the northeast monsoon will begin in the country. According to the IMD, the northeast monsoon rains might commence over southeast peninsular India from around October 26, 2021, the MeT department said. The northeast monsoon causes rainfall in Tamil Nadu, parts of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.

"Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from remaining parts of northeast India, the entire north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of West Bengal and Odisha, some parts of the central Bay of Bengal, parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, entire Goa, some more parts of Karnataka and some more parts of central Arabian Sea around October 23," IMD said.

The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India commenced on October 6. The retreat was the second-most delayed withdrawal of the southwest monsoon since 1975. The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from northwest India usually begins on September 17, the weather monitoring agency informed.

IMD predicts rainfall in northeast and southern India

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over Bihar and neighbouring areas. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 20 and 21 and Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar on October 20 and (it will) reduce thereafter.

There will be rainfall activity over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal and south interior Karnataka during October 20-24, the IMD added.

“Fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 20th-24th and over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka during 22nd-24th October".

IMD has issued an orange alert for the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts of Kerala.

Kerala is already reeling from extremely heavy rainfall. The state's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 42 people have died due to rains and landslides between October 12 and 20, while six were missing.

Rainfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

IMD said that for the next two days, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness a significant reduction in rainfall activity. However, isolated to scattered rain or snowfall will be seen on October 23. Besides, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana might also witness scattered rainfall on October 23.

