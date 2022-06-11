Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  South-West monsoon reaches Mumbai and other nearby areas, says IMD

South-West monsoon reaches Mumbai and other nearby areas, says IMD

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today,' the IMD said in a statement
2 min read . 01:27 PM ISTLivemint

  • Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today,' the IMD said in a statement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The monsoon is progressing normally and has reached Mumbai and its nearby areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The monsoon is progressing normally and has reached Mumbai and its nearby areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

“Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today," the IMD said in a statement.

“Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today," the IMD said in a statement.

“Conditions would continue to become favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, some parts of Marathwada, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh," the statement further added.

“Conditions would continue to become favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, some parts of Marathwada, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh," the statement further added.

The monsoon accounts for around 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and is considered the lifeline of its agriculture-based economy.

The monsoon accounts for around 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and is considered the lifeline of its agriculture-based economy.

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said monsoon touched the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered south and central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire northeast between May 31 and June 7.

Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said monsoon touched the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered south and central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire northeast between May 31 and June 7.

"We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added.

"We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added.

The scientist said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.

The scientist said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.

It is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said in an extended range forecast.

It is likely to reach Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said in an extended range forecast.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the country has received 42 per cent less rainfall, with northwest India recording a rainfall deficiency of 94 per cent.

Since June 1, when the monsoon season begins, the country has received 42 per cent less rainfall, with northwest India recording a rainfall deficiency of 94 per cent.

However, above normal rainfall is likely in the northeast, east India (excluding Odisha) and northwest India between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said.

However, above normal rainfall is likely in the northeast, east India (excluding Odisha) and northwest India between June 16 and June 22, the IMD said.

The IMD had last month said the southwest monsoon will be normal and quantitatively be 103 per cent of the 50-year average of 87 cm rainfall received during the entire season.

The IMD had last month said the southwest monsoon will be normal and quantitatively be 103 per cent of the 50-year average of 87 cm rainfall received during the entire season.

It will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during the June-September period

It will be the seventh consecutive year when the country would receive normal rainfall during the June-September period