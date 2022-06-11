South-West monsoon reaches Mumbai and other nearby areas, says IMD

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today,' the IMD said in a statement
The monsoon is progressing normally and has reached Mumbai and its nearby areas, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
“Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, most parts of Konkan (including Mumbai), some parts of Madhya Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka today," the IMD said in a statement.
“Conditions would continue to become favorable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat state, some parts of Marathwada, some more parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh," the statement further added.
The monsoon accounts for around 70 per cent of the country's annual rainfall and is considered the lifeline of its agriculture-based economy.
Senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said monsoon touched the Kerala coast on May 29 and covered south and central Arabian Sea, Kerala, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and the entire northeast between May 31 and June 7.
"We have strong monsoon features -- there are strong winds and clouds have started developing -- for the next two days," he added.
The scientist said conditions are favourable for the further advance of monsoon over Goa and some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the next two days.