The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted favourable conditions for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India during the Navratri festival. However, states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala might receive rainfall on Wednesday. Additionally, the weather monitoring agency said that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over sub-Himalayan West Bengal; isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur over south Assam and Tripura as well.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain over Uttar Pradesh and Haryana in the next two hours on Wednesday.

The IMD said it is the second-most delayed withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon since 1960. The withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from northwest India usually begins on September 17.

This year, India has received 'normal' rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September. All India monsoon rainfall from June 1 to September 30 has been 87 cm against the Long Period Average of 88 cm of 1961-2010.

The rainfall over the country as a whole was 110% in June, 93 and 76% in July and August respectively.

The Southwest Monsoon made its onset over Kerala on June 3. It rapidly covered central, west, east, northeast, and south India by June 15. It then witnessed a lull. It finally covered Delhi, parts of Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh, on July 13.

