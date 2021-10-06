The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted favourable conditions for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from some parts of northwest India during the Navratri festival. However, states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala might receive rainfall on Wednesday. Additionally, the weather monitoring agency said that under the influence of cyclonic circulation over sub-Himalayan West Bengal; isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur over south Assam and Tripura as well.

