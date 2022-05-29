The Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the India Meteorological Department said. “South-west monsoon has set in over Kerala on Sunday, May 29, against the normal date of onset of June 1," India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Earlier, the IMD had forecast onset over Kerala on May 27 with help from remnants of Cyclone Asani that struck the Bay of Bengal a fortnight ago. The forecast had a model error of four days.

However, the influence of the remnant weather systems that lingered over the southern peninsula petered out.

Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, the 29th May , 2022 pic.twitter.com/H3mOkJB54s — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2022

India, one of the world's biggest producers and consumers of farm goods, relies on monsoon rains for watering nearly 50% of its farmland that lacks irrigation.

The meteorological department declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring the consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.India is forecast to witness a normal rainy season for a fourth year.

Timely and normal rains are set to boost production outlook for monsoon-sown crops such as rice, soybeans and pulses and help in softening soaring inflation.

It defines average, or normal, rainfall as ranging between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 87 cm (35 inches) for the season beginning in June.

Last month, the India Meteorological Department said India would receive average monsoon rains in 2022, raising prospects of higher farm and overall economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

