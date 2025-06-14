NEW DELHI :The hot weather is likely to ease over central, eastern and western India over the next 2-3 days. In its latest update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that the weather is favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the next two days and over some parts of Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the subsequent three days.