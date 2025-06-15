Southwest monsoon to advance over Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further progress of the southwest monsoon. In the next 24 hours, it is expected to advance into parts of Gujarat, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Over the following three days, it is likely to spread to parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh.

The southwest monsoon, crucial for kharif agriculture, has already covered southern states, north eastern states and some parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Northwest India to get relief from heat wave There is good news for residents of northwest India who have been reeling under severe heat. The IMD has forecast a significant dip in maximum temperatures—by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius—over the region in the next 24 hours.

Central India, on the other hand, will see little change in daytime temperatures for now, followed by a gradual drop of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the subsequent five days. On Saturday, Churu in Rajasthan recorded a searing maximum of 46.5°C. Many parts of East Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh continued to witness scorching conditions with temperatures in the 42–46°C range.

Fishermen warned Amid strong winds and heavy rain activity, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from 15 to 20 June. Dangerous conditions are expected over the Arabian Sea and adjoining regions, including the coasts off Somalia, Oman, Yemen, Comorin, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and the Maldives. Conditions are expected to be rough in the southeast and east-central Arabian Sea as well as off the South and entire Gujarat coasts.

West India rainfall forecast IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall across most parts of Gujarat between 15 and 17 June, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Between 15 and 21 June, light to moderate rainfall is expected across Gujarat, with isolated heavy showers in Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch. Extremely heavy rainfall—over 20 cm in 24 hours—is forecast at isolated spots in Konkan and Goa on 15 and 16 June, suggesting an intense monsoon spell.

From 15 to 20 June, light to moderate rainfall is expected across a broad swathe of eastern and central India. Areas likely to be affected include the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha. The weather is also expected to turn stormy in some places, with the IMD warning of possible thundersqualls over Jharkhand, West and East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar on 15 and 16 June.